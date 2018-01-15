HYDERABAD: Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin has made a comeback after a hip injury forced her to pull out of the Hong Kong Open Superseries in November. A part of the Hyderabad Hunters in the Premier Badminton League (PBL), she had recently said that staying motivated might be difficult once someone lays hands on everything there is to win in the sport. However, her coach Fernando Rivas believes motivation has never been a problem for her.

“I do not think motivation has ever been an issue for her,” Rivas says, adding that her lack of proficiency in English might have made her say that. The longtime coach of Marin opined that it might also have something to do with the injuries that have plagued her.

“You feel sad when you get injured. Sometimes, it is about not knowing what happened to your body. In her case, it was a hidden injury in a very small place, and it was difficult to spot. Doctors tried something, it did not work, and then she got back to being injured. All I can say is that the main focus is always on developing certain aspects of the game. That is our obsession.

And she has the motivation,” said the coach. Regaining confidence can also be a problem once athletes make their way back. On Friday, she played a crucial role in ensuring her team’s safe passage to the finals by registering a win against Sung Ji Hyun. Down in the first game, she blazed past the South Korean in the next two to seal the deal. The crowd was witness to the trademark Marin ‘scream’ after each winner. Asked how Marin was shaping up, he said: ”You tell me. It was a trump match, and she was brilliant.”

Since the Olympic triumph, Marin has had injury troubles. Rivas explained how she coped with them. “We needed to adopt some new training techniques for a while. It is not easy when you get injured after recovering. We have to focus on the things we can do rather than the ones we cannot,” Rivas said.

The revered coach had recently mentioned that he likes to modify the training techniques from time to time. Though he seemed reluctant to speak on the subject when asked about those ‘changes’, he assured that some day he will share the “secret”. “When I stop coaching Marin, and I retire, I will share the secret. I might even start coaching coaches,” he signed off with a laugh.While Marin has said that she is yet to feel 100 percent fit, she is for sure showing signs of her old dominating ways.

