SIBU: Indian shuttlers B Sai Praneeth and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the Malaysia Masters badminton meet here today.

Praneeth lost to top-seeded Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 17 -21, 8-21 while Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy went down to Denmark's Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen 15-21, 15-21.

In men's singles, Praneeth battled for each point but in the second game he was outplayed in every department of the game and lost the second round issue in the just 28 minutes.

Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost their women's doubles match in 35 minutes to crash out of the competition.