KOLKATA: A lot of problems have ailed Mohun Bagan over the years. There was the infamous chit fund scam that almost ruined the club, while the managerial carousel which saw the Kolkata giants run through 14 coaches in eight years did not help matters. However, since Sanjoy Sen took over the club, there had been a steady flow of trophies that covered up the financial woes.

However, the current season of the I-League has not been kind on the 2015 champions. Ahead of the second Kolkata Derby of the I-League season, the Mariners lie sixth with 13 points from nine outings while arch-rivals East Bengal are second with 19 points from 10, three points behind leaders Minerva Punjab FC.

Their terrible form which included three consecutive home draws and a morale-sapping loss to Chennai City FC finally broke the camel’s back. Sen stepped down from his post and Sankarlal Chakraborty took over the reins. “There has been a lot of pressure, no doubt about it. But we need to work as a team to overcome it. On a personal level, I relish the challenge that additional pressure brings,” Chakraborty said at the East Bengal club tent on Friday.

The former TFA graduate had a great start, getting the better of defending champions Aizawl FC in his first assignment but their home loss to Minerva again brought them back to Earth. The new coach admitted that a lot of factors have gone against his side. The Green and Maroons lost some of their key players to Indian Super League sides, such as forwards Jeje Lalpekhlua and Balwant Singh, midfielders Pronay Halder and Souvik Chakrabarti and ‘keeper Debjit Majumder. Katsumi Yusa and Eduardo Ferreira joined rivals East Bengal, something that did not go down well with fans.

Injuries have played a major role too. Japanese midfielder Yuta Kinowaki had put in a man-of-the-match display in the first derby win but that’s been his only outing in an injury-ravaged season. Australian midfielder Diogo Ferreira was released due to ‘family issues’ while talisman Sony Norde has missed quite a few matches with a ligament injury and is doubtful for Sunday’s high-voltage encounter.

But the derby is such a stage wherein, if you get a favourable result on the day, the momentum you gain can push you to reach greater heights, something Chakraborty admitted he was thinking about. “Problems are there but the derby is a special occasion for everybody involved. East Bengal will start favourites but we will work hard and take it one match at a time. You cannot be a soothsayer when it comes to football. Anything can happen from here.”

ayantan@newindianexpress.com