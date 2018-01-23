CHENNAI:GMs Deepan Chakkravarthy and RR Laxman of ICF were sharing the lead on six points with Tukaev Adam of Ukraine and Russia’s Ivan Rozum after the seventh round of the Chennai Open chess tournament. Deepan drew with Tukaev on Monday.

Suat Atalik (Turkey), Sergei Tiviakov (Netherlands), Vitaly Sivuk (Ukraine), Marat Dzhumaev (Uzbekistan) along with S Nitin, P Karthikeyan and Karthik Venkataraman were half-a-point behind.

Top seed Gareyev Timur of the US ended his run of defeats in the last two rounds by getting the better of Rajarishi Karthi. The victory lifted him to 5 points.

Rohan 80 downs TN

Kerala rode on Rohan Kunnummal’s knock of 80 to edge Tamil Nadu by 21 runs in the BCCI South Zone U-23 tournament. For the hosts, Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored 65. This was Tamil Nadu’s second straight loss in the tournament. Batting first, Kerala posted 241/9 in 49 overs with Rohan Kunnummal scoring 80 runs. In reply, TN managed 220/9 in 49 overs.

At SSN: Kerala 241/9 in 49 ovs (Rohan Kunnummal 80, T Ajith Kumar 4/53) bt Tamil Nadu 220/9 in 49 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 65, C Hari Nishaanth 44, Sijomon Joseph 4/47). Kerala 4, Tamil Nadu 0.

At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Goa 253 in 49.4 ovs (Suyash Prabhudessai 92, Vishambar Kahlon 60, T Ravi Teja 3/50) lost to Hyderabad 254/2 in 34.2 ovs (Abhirath Reddy 110 n.o, PS Chaitanya Reddy 101). Hyderabad 4, Goa 0.

At Murugappa: Karnataka 324/9 in 50 ovs (D Nischal 67, Devdutt Padikkal 112, KN Bharath 65, KL Shrijith 41, M Harishankar Reddy 3/45, KV Sasikanth 3/83) lost to Andhra 325/4 in 44.5 ovs (Ashwin Hebbar 137 n.o, DGJ Chaitanya 61 n.o, Ricky Bhui 52). Andhra 4, Karnataka 0.

Manav stars for St Bede’s

Manav Parekh shone with bat and ball (3/33 and 59) and helped St Bede’s A defeat Vidya Mandir A by two wickets in the quarterfinals of the TNCA-City schools U-16 tourney.

Brief scores: Vidya Mandir SSS A 207/8 in 50 ovs (Ramnath Lakshminarayanan 56, K Vijay Priyadarshan 57, John Tarun George 55 n.o, Manav Parakh 3/33) lost to St Bede’s A AIHSS 210/8 in 49.3 ovs (Manav Parakh 59, S Sri Abisek 43, Rohit Venkatakrishnan 3/43). Santhome HSS 281/7 in 50 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 118, D Giri Sriram 55, R Vimal Khumar 63, R Aravindan 5/42) bt Government HSS Ashok Nagar 111 in 28.3 ovs (SR Sandeep 6/25). Don Bosco 264/8 in 50 ovs (V Abishek 104, A Anthzack Romero 3/52) bt AVM Rajeswari MHSS 217 in 49.1 ovs (SS Srinath 94).The PSBB Millennium School 191 in 49.1 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 71, R Aadhitya 32, BS Murali 3/38, L Godwin 3/34, Govind Sharma 3/40) bt Nellai Nadar MHSS 150 in 45.1 ovs (Harish Sasi Kumar 53, AP Ananda Kumar 40, S Dipen Chandrakanth 3/23).

ASC victors

ASC Bangalore defeated DBYC Basin Bridge 3-0 in the Don Bosco McFerran Trophy all-India football tournament played at Red Hills. Jerin (2) and Dawa scored the goals.

Top watch

