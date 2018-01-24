CHENNAI: GM RR Laxman of ICF shared the lead with GM Ivan Rozum of Russia on 7 points after the eighth round of the Chennai Open chess tournament.

Laxman got the better of teammate Deepan Chakkravarthy. Rozum scored a victory over defending champion GM Adam Tukhaev of Ukraine on the top board. In a crucial third board game, Uzbek GM Marat Dzhumaev beat higher-rated GM Sergei Tiviakov of the Netherlands. The win propelled Marat to the third spot, which he shares with Erigaisi Arjun and NR Visakh.

Important results: Adam Tukhaev (UKR, 6) lost to Ivan Rozum (RUS, 7); Deepan Chakkravarthy (6) lost to RR Laxman (7); Marat Dzhumaev (UZB, 6.5) bt Sergei Tiviakov (NED, 5.5); Nitin S (6) drew with Vitaly Sivuk (UKR, 6); Llaneza Vega Marcos (ESP, 6) drew with Suat Atalik (TUR, 6); Roeland Pruijssers (NED, 6) drew with AL Muthaiah (6); Erigaisi Arjun (6.5) bt P Karthikeyan (5.5); Karthik Venkataraman (6) drew with Sidhant Mohapatra (6); NR Visakh (6.5) bt Saravana Krishnan (5.5); Tran Tuan Minh (VIE, 6) bt V Pranav (5.5); Gareyev Timur (USA, 6) bt Vikramjit Singh (5); Yuri Solodovnichenko (UKR, 6) bt Mithil Ajgaonkar (5); Arjun Tiwari (5) lost to Adam Horvath (HUN, 6).

Saie fires St Bede’s to win

St Bede’s A hammered Govt HSS A by 10 wickets as Y Saie Sharan took 7/16 in the quarterfinals of TNCA-City Schools U-16 tournament.

Brief scores: Nellai Nadar MHSS A 204/7 in 50 ovs (Govind Sharma 54, AP Ananda Kumar 48, A Mohammad Aadil Shaan 33) bt Don Bosco MHSS A 183/9 in 50 ovs (N Sunil Krishna 37, V Abishek 36, R John Samuel Abishegh 36, Govind Sharma 4/38); AVM Rajeswari MHSS 143/8 in 50 ovs (R Yashwanth 31) lost to The PSBB Millennium School A 44/2 in 32 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 70); Govt HSS A Ashok Nagar 28 in 9.3 ovs (Y Saie Sharan 7/16, H Prashid Akash 3/11) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS A 29/0 in 6 ovs; Vidya Mandir SSS A 146 in 44.2 ovs (S Athreya Sudarshan 47, J Napoleon Bonapart 6/48) lost to Santhome HSS 148/1 in 28.2 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 70, AT Aadhi Shankar 63 n.o).

Bangalore DFA triumph

Bangalore DFA beat Chennaiyin FC B 5-4 in the Don Bosco McFerran Trophy all-India football tournament.

