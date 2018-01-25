CHENNAI: Chennai’s C Lakshmi claimed a maiden Woman International Mas­ter norm in the Chennai Ope­n chess meet. In the men’s section, second-seeded GM Ivan Rozum (8 points) moved closer to the title by beating GM RR Laxman.

The Russian was followed by Timur Gareyev (USA), Laxman, Marat Dzhumaev (Uzbekistan), Visakh NR, Sidhant Mohapatra, Llaneza Vega Marcos (Spain), Karthik Venkataraman and Erigaisi Arjun on seven points each.

C Lakshmi held GB Joshi on

Wednesday

Lakshmi, a class IX student of Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram, got her maiden norm by holding GB Joshi. Karthik Venkataraman of Andhra clinched a nine-game IM norm by defeating Muthaiah AL. Maharashtra’s Nikhil Dixit too cliched a maiden IM norm, beating P Saravana Krishnan.

Important results: Ivan Rozum (Rus, 8) bt RR Laxman (7); Visakh NR (7) drew with Marat Dzhumaev (Uzb, 7); Erigaisi Arjun (7) drew with Yuri Solodovnichenko (Ukr, 6.5); Attila Czebe (Hun, 6) lost to Timur Gareyev (USA, 7); Adam Tukhaev (Ukr, 6.5) drew with S Nitin (6.5); Vitaly Sivuk (Ukr, 6.5) drew with J Deepan Chakkravarthy (6.5); Sidhant Mohapatra (7) bt Tran Tuan Minh (Vie, 6); Suat Atalik (Tur, 6.5) drew with Raghunandan Kaumandur Srihari (6.5); Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury (6.5) drew with Roeland Pruijssers (Ned, 6.5); Adam Horvath (Hun, 6) lost to Llaneza Vega Marcos (Esp, 7); AL Muthaiah (6) lost to Karthik Venkataraman (7); Sergei Tiviakov (Ned, 6.5) bt Hegde Ravi Gopal (6); Pranav V (5.5) lost to P Karthikeyan (6.5).

Women’s throwball event

The fourth RCC DIVA women’s throwball championship ‘IT’S THROW TIME 4’ will be held at JN indoor stadium on January 28. RCC Diva, RCC, RCC Platinum, RCC Magnum, RYACOSMO, Mr & Mrs, DFC and RCC Bangalore are the participating teams. An event will be held exclusively for the Rajasthani diaspora in and around Chennai. A pre-launch event will be hosted at ‘The Vintage Kitchen’ on Thursday.

Anirudh stars in TN triumph

B Anirudh Sitaram’s 175 off 155 balls helped Tamil Nadu beat Goa by 88 runs in the South-Zone U-23 limited-overs tournament.

At Murugappa’s: Tamil Nadu 327/5 in 50 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 175) bt Goa 240 in 45.4 ovs (Suyash Prabhudessai 84, M Shahrukh Khan 3/44). At MAC: Kerala 248/9 in 50 ovs (Salman Nizar 83, M Harishankar Reddy 3/44, P Girinath Reddy 3/55) bt Andhra 227 in 46.4 ovs (G Jayavardhan 102, S Midhun 4/45). At CPT IP: Karnataka 241 in 49.3 ovs (KN Bharath 64, P Maneesh 3/32) bt Hyderabad 234 in 47 ovs (S Prashanth 3/46).

Abishek & Krishna sizzle

Riding V Abishek’s century and N Sunil Krishna’s five-wicket haul, Don Bosco A defeated The PSBB Millennium in the quarterfinal of the TNCA-City Schools U-16 tournament.

Brief scores: St Bede fs AIHSS 228/6 in 50 ovs (Manav Parakh 63) bt Santhome HSS 219 in 49.4 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 72). Govt HSS A 161 in 33 ovs (R Abishek 80 n.o, V Aakash 3/33) lost to Vidya Mandir SSS A 162/9 in 49.1 ovs (P Pranov 4/26). Don Bosco MHSS A 259/7 in 50 ovs (V Abishek 100) bt The PSBB Millennium School A 216 in 50 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 64, N Sunil Krishna 5/40). Nellai Nadar MHSS A 171 in 47.5 ovs (A Mahesh 3/35, S Ashwin Kumar 3/42) bt AVM Rajeswari MHSS 123 in 38.4 ovs (M Rishi Ganesh 5/33).

ASC Bangalore post win

ASC Bangalore beat Hyderabad TFA 4-2 in the Don Bosco Fr. McFerran Trophy all-India football tournament.