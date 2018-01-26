PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry woke up to the sight of different varieties of boats dotting the coast racing against each other, as the first international regatta and nautical event called ‘Sailing on the East Coast’ started on Thursday.

The event is organised by Pondicherry Sailing Association (PSA) as part of the third edition of Bonjour India, with the support of the French embassy and government of Puducherry. It was flagged off by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

As part of the programme, former French Olympian and current coach of the junior French Laser class national team Felix Pruvot is in town. Felix held camps for aspiring Indian sailors from January 18 to 24, before the start of the regatta. He has brought his entire team with him to help them get exposure.

It is a niche sport and not many are keen to take it up for a variety of factors. “Most people are afraid of the water, especially rough seas and oceans. Also, the sport is not well-paying. These are hindrances the sport has to overcome not only in India but around the world,” the former French national champion told Express.

“I still don’t earn enough to sustain my family (he has two sons). My wife works. Together we manage. I have a degree in computer science but I never wanted to sit behind a desk,” the former World No 6 revealed. Such is his passion that he still races competitively and his next assignment is the Tour de France a la voile.

During his coaching camp, he observed a few deficiencies that Indian young sailors have and tried to remedy them. A big let-down he felt was that most kids start late. “Optimists class (for amateurs and kids) should start early. Only then can they learn the basics of balance and move on to bigger boats. In France, by six and seven, kids have already started handling boats. Lack of events is another hindrance,” the 37-year-old added.

Being a coach, Felix admits a lot of hard work goes into preparing for a regatta which usually consists of multiple races. Apart from hard work, studying maps and local knowledge is of paramount importance. “In sailing, more than opponents, your fight is against nature. The best sailors use the wind conditions and current to their advantage. You need to study the geography of the place which includes weather patterns. Arriving a few days prior to an event and gathering information from locals is very helpful.”

He had qualified for the 2004 Athens Games in Laser category. He won two of the last three races but because of a bad start, finished 15th. “I have no regrets. It was a dream come true to represent my country. I never dreamt of reaching so far when I started. I came from a very humble background with no sailing experience. But I loved the sea and couldn’t resist the temptation of going out on an adventure!” he signed off with a smile.

The regatta will feature Optimists class, International 420 class, Laser 4.7 class and Laser radial and Moth class and the event is till January 28.

yantan@newindianexpress.com