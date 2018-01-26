BENGALURU: GM RR Laxman of ICF with eight points and a superior tie-break score bagged the Chennai Open chess title. At the end of the 10th round, there was a five-way tie with Laxman, Ivan Rozum (Russia), Timur Gareyev (USA), Marat Dzhumaev (Uzbekistan) and Erigaisi Arjun all on eight points. The tournament saw Indians bag three norms. C Lakshmi got a maiden Woman International Master norm, while Karthik Venkataraman and Nikhil Dixit secured International Master norms.

Standings: 1. RR Laxman (8). 2. Ivan Rozum (Russia, 8). 3. Timur Gareyev (USA, 8). 4. Marat Dzhumaev (Uzbekistan, 8). 5. Erigaisi Arjun (8). 6. J Deepan Chakkravarthy (7.5). 7. Roeland Pruijssers (Netherlands, 7.5). 8. Sidhant Mohapatra (7.5). 9. K Rathnakaran (7.5), KS Raghunandan (7.5), Suat Atalik (Turkey, 7.5), Nguyen Duc Hoa (Vietnam, 7.5).

Important results: Timur Gareyev (USA, 8) bt Ivan Rozum (Rus, 8); Karthik Venkataraman (7) lost to Erigaisi Arjun (8); RR Laxman (8) bt NR Visakh (7); Llaneza Vega Marcos (Spa, 7) lost to Dzhumaev Marat (Uzb, 8); Sidhant Mohapatra (7.5) drew with Adam Tukhaev (Ukr, 7); J Deepan Chakkravarthy (7.5) bt Sergei Tiviakov (Ned, 6.5); Khusenkhojaev Muhammad (Tjk, 7) drew with Yuri Solodovnichenko (Ukr, 7); KS Raghunandan (7.5) bt Vitaly Sivuk (Ukr, 6.5); Anup Deshmukh (6.5) lost to Suat Atalik (Tur, 7.5); Roeland Pruijssers (Ned, 7.5) bt S Nitin (6.5); P Karthikeyan (6.5) lost to K Rathnakaran (7.5); Nguyen Duc Hoa (Vie, 7.5) bt Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury (6.5).

Karnataka overpower Tamil Nadu

Devdutt Padikkal’s 86 not out fired Karnataka to a five-wicket win against Tamil Nadu in the South Zone U-23 limited-over tournament.

At SSN: Andhra 184/9 in 37 ovs (Tanay Thyagarajan 4/27) lost to Hyderabad 186/5 in 32.5 ovs (Tanay Thyagarajan 56 n.o, Chandan Sahani 48 n.o). Points: Hyderabad 4, Andhra 0.

At MAC: Tamil Nadu 204 in 49.5 ovs (KN Bharath 3/37) lost to Karnataka 205/5 in 47.1 ovs (Devdutt Padikkal 86 n.o, M Abhinav 3/37). Points: Karnataka 4, Tamil Nadu 0.

At CPT-IP: Kerala 281/6 in 50 ovs (Rohan Kunnummal 79) bt Goa 148 in 37.2 ovs (NP Basil 3/20, S Midhun 3/31). Points: Kerala 4, Goa 0.

Bhavan’s Rajaji win

Bhavan’s Rajaji beat St Joseph’s by eight wickets in the 3rd Agarwal Vidyalaya inter-school tournament.

Brief scores: St Joseph’s 90 in 18 ovs lost to Bhavan’s Rajaji 92/2 in 15 ovs. Govt School Madha 101/8 in 20 ovs (Sairam 3/15) lost to Doveton ICI School 102/5 in 18 ovs (Sairam 30). Doveton Corrie 122/5 in 20 ovs bt Saraswathy HSS 110/8.

Goa triumph

Goa CFC beat Bangalore DFA 4-3 in the Don Bosco McFerran Trophy all-India football tournament.