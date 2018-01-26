JAKARTA: Veteran Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal got the better of compatriot P.V. Sindhu in straight games to enter the semi-finals of $350,000 Indonesia Masters World Tour Super 500 here on Friday.



Saina, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, moved past 2016 Olympic runner-up and second seed Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 in 37 minutes in a quarter-final.



With this win, 27-year-old Saina has taken a 2-1 lead in head-to-head records against her Hyderabadi rival.



In the semi-finals on Saturday, Saina will face Thai fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon, who defeated reigning world champion and Japanese sixth seed Nozomi Okuhara 21-17, 21-10

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now