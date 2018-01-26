BENGALURU: The return of PR Sreejesh after an injury lay-off is encouraging for coach Sjoerd Marijne, who will want his first-choice goalkeeper to shine at big events this year. When Sreejesh was out of action for almost eight months, Akash Chikte and Suraj Karkera delivered under the bar by helping India win the Asia Cup and also win bronze at the HWL Final.

Just when one thought the fight for India’s No 2 goalkeeper would be a straight battle between Akash and Suraj, Marijne took junior goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak to New Zealand. So the competition for Sreejesh’s deputy has just become fierce, and Akash is aware of it.

“There is need to work hard. For big tournaments, India will take the two best goalkeepers. Sreejesh being the No 1, there is big competition for the No 2 among the three of us. Whoever performs well will be taken alongside Sreejesh. I will give my 100 per cent,” Akash told Express.

India have to be at their best in 2018. The itinerary is challenging, especially the Champions Trophy and World Cup, other than the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

India are searching for their second World Cup title, and for that Marijne needs the best players in all positions. Suraj too is aware of the competition. “No player can say that I will surely play this tournament. That is the level of competition in the Indian team. With Sreejesh doing well, we have to push ourselves. We have to be consistent throughout.”

Sreejesh’s presence has always been a huge motivation for other players. The 29-year-old’s dedication on the training ground, putting in extra yards, makes him a special player. Irrespective of who makes it as the second goalkeeper, the three in fray will need to learn the tricks of the trade from Sreejesh. “With Sreejesh back in the team, we will be able to learn from him. Our game level will automatically go up after learning important skills from him,” added Akash.

India edge Belgium

HAMILTON: India beat Belgium 5-4 in a thriller to all but qualify for the final of the second-leg of the ongoing 4-Nations Invitational meet here.

Dhoni, Advani Padma Bhushan

NEW DELHI: MS Dhoni and multiple world champion cueist Pankaj Advani were on Thursday conferred the country’s third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan. World weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu and tennis player Somdev Devvarman were awarded the Padma Shri. Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth also won the Padma Shri, alongside India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.