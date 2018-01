CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu rode on B Anirudh Sitaram’s unbeaten 103 and M Abhinav’s six-wicket haul to beat Hyderabad by nine wickets in the South Zone U-23 cricket tournament.

At CPT–IP: Goa 101 in 29.3 ovs (D Naren Reddy 4/18) lost to Andhra 103/6 in 30.2 ovs (A Pandrekar 3/37, F Alemao 3/23). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Kerala 255/7 in 50 ovs (D Ferrario 68, N Ammer Zeeshan 59, M Bhandage 3/33) bt Karnataka 254 in 50 ovs (KN Bharath 80, KL Shrijith 57, BR Sharath 58, F Fanoos 3/40). At MAC: Hyderabad 172 in 37.3 ovs (M Abhinav 6/45) lost to TN 173/1 in 27.4 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 103 n.o.). Standings: (Points/NRR): Kerala (20/1.202), Andhra (12/0.482), Karnataka (12/-0.013), TN (8/0.684), Hyderabad (8/-0.648), Goa (0/-1.718).

Bhaktavatsalam win

J Koushik Raghav’s all-round performance (3/27, 27) helped Bhaktavatsalam Vidya Ashram win over Leo MHSS ‘B’ by six wickets in the Agarwal Vidyalaya cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Devi Academy 147/8 in 18 ovs (BS Vigneshwaran 4/27) bt Krishnaswamy MHSS 80 in 18 ovs (P Aswin 4/27); St Mary’s HSS 140 in 18.5 ovs (V Rishikumar 3/22) bt Leo MHSS A 75 in 15.1 ovs (B Dinesh 3/14); Leo MHSS B 148 in 19.1 ovs (Jaisan 58, J.Koushik Ragav 3/27) lost to Bhaktavatsalam Vidya Ashram 152/4 in 16.5 ovs.

Nazareth beat Gurunanak

Nazareth College beat Gurunanak College 3-1 in the final knock-out round of the 19th Rev Fr LD Murphy Memorial football event.

