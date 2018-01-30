CHENNAI:V Kamalesh Venkat’s economical seven-wicket haul helped Don Bosco, Egmore beat GT Aloha Vidhya Mandir by nine wickets in the TNCA City schools U-14 tournament, for B Somasundaram Trophy here.

Brief scores: St Patrick’s AIHSS B 66 in 27.3 ovs (Kevin Graham Ignatius 3/26) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS A 67/5 in 18 ovs. DAV Boys SSS, Gopalapuram 104/8 in 30 ovs bt Nellai Nadar MHSS A 100 in 29.3 ovs (SG Adithyaa 4/18). DAV Senior Secondary School 56 in 20 ovs (AK Arjun 3/12) lost to Chettinad Vidyashram A 57/3 in 14.4 ovs. Vidya Mandir SSS A 155/7 in 30 ovs (M Pranav 50 n.o, S Shiva Sai Adithiyan 3/36) bt Chinmaya Vidyalaya 75 in 27.1 ovs (Srijay V Srinivas 3/13). Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 116/4 in 30 ovs (Aman Bhatnagar 35) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS A 117/1 in 25.3 ovs (C Akshath Pradeep 58 n.o, N Sabarinath 41). GT Aloha Vidhya Mandir 42 in 21.1 ovs (V Kamalesh Venkat 7/6) lost to Don Bosco MHSS 44/1 in 5.2 ovs. Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 87/9 in 30 ovs (VS Karthik Manikandan 3/16) lost to Santhome HSS 91/1 in 21.5 ovs (VS Karthik Manikandan 49 n.o). SBOA School & Jr College 159/5 in 30 ovs (RK Deepak Kumar 51) bt AVM Rajeswari MHSS 130/5 in 30 ovs (J Nilesh 65 n.o.).

Sanjay shines

Muslim Higher Secondary School sailed into the quarterfinals of the Agarwal Vidyalaya cricket tourney by sealing a comfortable 87-run victory over St George’s Anglo Indian School played at Agarsen College grounds. Sanjay shone with a hat-trick to guide his side to an easy victory.

Brief scores (pre-quarterfinals): Muslim Hr Sec School 180/4 in 20 ovs (M Elavarasan 76) bt St George’s Anglo Indian School 93 in 14 ovs (Sanjay 3/2). PSBB Millennium School 144/5 in 20 ovs (S Aakash 51) bt St Mary’s Hr Sec School 93/8 in 20 ovs (Pranav 3/12). League round: Little Flower School 90 in 16 ovs (Sudharasan 3/15) lost to Chinmaya Vidyalaya 92/3 in 14 ovs.

Umesh bags title

K Umesh of SBOA bagged the Master’s category title by defeating Pranav Janakiraman of PS Senior school with 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8 verdict played at the Republic Day Cup inter-school table tennis tournament. In the senior boys category, P Raghuram beat Sharath Kamal 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9.

Results: (all finals): Senior boys: P Raghuram (EW) bt Sharath Kamal (St Joseph’s) 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9; Girls: Hrithika (PS Sr) bt M Bhagyashree (CV) 11-7, 11-8, 11-9. Junior boys: Juber Khan (GT Aloha) bt P Raghuram (EW) 11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6; Girls: S Hrithika (PS Sr) bt A Priyadarshini (St Joseph’s) 11-8, 11-9, 11-7. Sub-junior boys: Advaith (Harishree Vidyalayam) bt Sri Ramakrishnan (Velammal) 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9; Girls: S Priyadarshini (SBOA) bt Marzukah (SBOA) 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9. Master boys: K Umesh (SBOA) bt Pranav Janakiraman (PS Sr) 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8; Girls: Hansini (PS Sr) bt MR Pooja (CSI Jessie Mosses) 11-7, 11-6, 11-8.