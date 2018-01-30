NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has appointed Vikram Singh Sisodia as Chef de Mission for the 21st Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Sisodia is currently Joint Secretary of the IOA.

The IOA has also appointed three team managers-- Namdev Shirgaonkar, General Secretary, Modern Pentathlon Federation of India, Captain Ajay Naarang, Chairman of the Event Committee of Asian Sailing Federation and V.A. Shiyad, Secretary General of Andaman and Nicobar State Olympic Association.

The three team managers will help Sisodia in the execution of day-to-day duties during the Games.

IOA President, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, said, “The officials nominated by the IOA deserve this opportunity. I am sure they would take good care of the Indian contingent. I wish them all great games.”

IOA Secretary General, Rajeev Mehta, said, “Though the job is new to Mr. Sisodia and his team of officials, I know their capabilities as administrators. I am quite assured they would discharge their duties to the satisfaction of all concerned.”

The Commonwealth Games 2018 will be held between April 4 and 15 in the second largest city of Australia, which is a part of Queensland.