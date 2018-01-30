CHENNAI: Viswanathan Anand started the new season on a positive note, finishing fifth in the Masters group of the Tata Steel Chess in Wijk aan Zee, The Netherlands, on Sunday. Magnus Carlsen outwitted Anish Giri 1.5-0.5 in the blitz tie-break games to win a record-breaking sixth crown, bettering Anand’s five titles. Playoff was resorted to decide the winner as Carlsen and Giri tied for the top spot with nine points in 13 rounds.

Continuing his good form from Riyadh, Anand (8) started off with two wins over Maxim Matlakov and Fabiano Caruana in the first three rounds. His exquisite finish against Caruana earned him the appreciation of world champion. Except for his loss against Vladimir Kramnik in the seventh round, Anand had a good tournament. The Indian posted two more victories against Gawain Jones and Hou Yifan to end the tournament with a + 3 score. More importantly, he gained 12 rating points. “Plus three is not a bad result but practically everyone has plus three or more, so you shouldn’t get too impressed either,” was Anand’s candid assessment.

Carlsen showed he is back, winning games in his trademark style, squeezing wins from slightly better positions against Wesley So and Matlakov. Such is his aura, the Norwegian won a game after blundering a piece against Jones! Remaining undefeated, his + 5 score fetched him nine points, as he increased his live rating to 2843. He completely outclassed Giri in the playoff, winning the first game and drawing the second.

Giri, who had earned the moniker ‘draw master’ unfairly, played one of his best tournaments. Like Carlsen, he also stayed unbeaten and had the satisfaction of defeating former world champion Kramik for the first time. Playing fearless, Kramink took the third spot, edging Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (both 8.5) in the tie-break.Baskaran Adhiban, who was the other Indian in the fray, couldn’t repeat his last year’s heroics, came 13th with 3.5 points.

Vidit qualifies for Masters

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi justified his top billing by winning the Challengers section, securing nine points in 13 rounds. The icing on the cake was his win earned him a spot in the 2019 Masters. The Indian went through the whole tournament without a loss (5 wins, 8 losses). “Completely professional the way he qualified. Congrats to Vidit. He scored plus 5 and looked comfortable for the whole tournament,” lauded Anand.

Dronavalli Harika, who competed along with Vidit in the same event, was delighted with Vidit’s result, and had this to say: “I am happy for him as this gives him chance to play in Masters, which will get him to the next level.”Harika had a moderate tournament, scoring 5.5 points, finishing 13th.

FINAL PLACINGS (TOP 5)

Masters: 1-2: Magnus Carlsen (Nor), A Giri (Ned) 9, 3-4: V Kramnik (Rus), S Mamedyarov (Aze) 8.5, 5. V Anand (Ind) 8.

Challengers: 1. Vidit Gujrathi (Ind) 9, 2. A Korobov (Ukr) 8, 3-5: J Xiong (USA), Jorden van Foreest (Ned), D Gordievsky (Rus) 7.5.

