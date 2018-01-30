MUSCAT: The Asian Champions Trophy 2018 will be hosted by the Oman Hockey Association in Muscat between October 18 and 28, confirmed the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

Oman is holding the event for the first time.

Introduced in 2011, the inaugural Men’s Asian Champions Trophy was won by India.

The 5th edition of the biennial event is expected to witness intense competition between all teams from Asia.

This year, the tournament will feature Oman, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, and Japan.

India is the top ranked team amongst the competing teams at sixth position in the latest FIH Hero World Rankings, followed by Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan and Oman on 12, 13, 14, 16 and 32 position respectively.