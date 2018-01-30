NEW DELHI: Former Indian shuttler Prakash Padukone, who was conferred with the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) first Lifetime Achievement Award, has said he never played for rewards.

Padukone said, "Don't say what badminton can give you, instead ask what you can do for badminton."

"I did not play for money, rewards or recognition. I played for the love for the game," he added.

Padukone, the first Indian to win the All England Championships, was honoured by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for his immense contribution to the game at a function held in New Delhi on Monday.

Terming Padukone as a "grand legend of a great game," said his achievements were the result of "sheer grit, determination and passion."

"This is a felicitation that is based on talent and merit. I'm sure this felicitation will inspire others to do well," Naidu said.

Padukone, a former World No. 1, had won gold medal at the 1978 Commonwealth Games and also claimed the Danish Open and the Swedish Open.

He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1972 and the Padma Shri in 1982 by the Government of India.