CHENNAI: If you were one of those hoping to glean some new information from India’s 4-Nations Invitational tour to New Zealand, chances are you did not do too well. Whatever was expected, happened pretty much to a T. Japan and New Zealand played the 3rd/4th play-off match in both legs, while India played two finals against Belgium.

It was also not that great a surprise that they ended up failing to win in both – they lost in the first leg before going down in a shootout in the second. It was also not that much of a surprise to see them beat the Red Lions 5-4 in one of the group games.

India have shown time and again they are capable of beating the best and they lived upto that reputation. But they also lack the consistency to challenge the world’s top five (Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands and Germany). That was on display over the last two weeks —they beat Belgium only one out of four times.

However, there were a few positives — the number of goalscoring opportunities, goals scored (they scored three or more in six of the eight matches) and the convincing manner in which they beat both Japan and New Zealand (possible opponents at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games respectively) in four games. They have had problems in avoiding potential banana skins but they had no such problems here.

One of the main reasons why Sjoerd Marijne’s men took the opportunity to travel this early in the year was to develop their play in the opposition ‘D’ and the coach is quietly pleased with what he saw. “We came here to develop our offensive and defensive play around our circle,” Marijne told Express. “We can still improve there but I saw some good steps.”

The other important development that might help Marijne, in the long run, was the performance of some of the younger players. Both Dilpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad were touring for the first time but they did not get bogged down, instead they used it to remind the Dutchman what the next batch of youngsters are capable of. The 43-year-old was mindful of that but had a warning for the next generation.

“A lot of players experienced what it is like to play at the international level. It will help them to grow. Potential is one thing but at this level it’s about the mental side. It’s a process and if they did good here, it doesn’t mean they will be successful in the future. It’s in their hands and they have to show it over and over again.”

He was also a touch disappointed with not winning the second final. India took the lead four times but the world No 3 came back to level on all four occasions.

“I think we had to win that match,” he opined. “In the end, we have to get smarter to win it. (Overall) happy with the performance against one of the best teams but we must be critical to ourselves, because that will improve us.”

INDIA RESULTS

First leg: Round robin: vs Japan 6-0, vs Belgium 0-2, vs New Zealand 3-1. Final: vs Belgium 1-2.

Second leg: Round robin: vs New Zealand 3-2, vs Belgium 5-4, vs Japan 4-2. Final: vs Belgium 4-4 (lost 0-3 in a shootout).

swaroop@newindianexpress.com