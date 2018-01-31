KOCHI: Apart from his golfing skills, what makes the current PGTI Order of Merit champion Shamim Khan endearing is his lack of pretense. “An average golfer”. That’s how he had described himself once. Untainted by uppishness, despite being a name to reckon with in Indian golf, Shamim is comfortable staying in the background, away from the limelight.

Like his easy and flawless swing, his position regarding foreign tours has also been discussed much. The 39-year-old has largely avoided overseas tours citing heavy expenses. “You need at least one lakh per week,” he said, without concealing that he’s happy investing the hard-earned money on his family than touring away. His religious beliefs have also restricted him. “While outside Delhi, I don’t eat non-vegetarian food due to religious reasons. So being a vegetarian is a difficult task while touring abroad,” he said.

However, his personal decision hasn’t stopped him from airing his views on youngsters competing abroad. He felt that up-and-coming players should be competing abroad and that the prize money in the national tour should be increased to enable them to ply their trade in foreign circuits.

“If there is more money in the national tour, the new players will benefit much. They will go outside and their game will improve,” he said on the eve of the PGTI Cochin Masters.

Shamim felt from his time the standard of the game had improved much. “When I started, you needed to travel 40 hours to compete. Flight was not a viable option and it was train or bus. Now, if one finishes in the top 20, he can easily manage things.”

Pointing out that more youngsters are regularly joining the game, Shamim felt they had the aim and support to chase heights. “When I started, I had the talent but no money or ambition to play at the highest level. Now I have 20 years of experience, but can’t dream of playing abroad because money still is an issue,” he said.

“That’s where the youngsters today are different. They are professional in their approach from the start itself. Look at Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma and see where they are now. They had an aim from the start itself,” he said.

Still, Shameem felt that the moolah from the national tour isn’t enough for those who dream high. “Unless there are sponsorships available, a foreign tour is a tough task. If you miss four cuts, then the pressure is on you. Increase in prize money in the national tour can also come handy. Players will be more inclined to invest their money in the sport itself,” he said.

Because of the spurt in the number of players and their quality, competition has become intense, felt Shameem. “It’s getting tight. Making the cut and earning money now is not that easy,” said the man who topped last year’s earning chart with `51 lakhs.

shan.as@newindianexpress.com