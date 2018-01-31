Hindustan College and SRM hoopsters battle it out at VASPO on Tuesday

CHENNAI: A Sharath Kamal of SDAT-AKG TTDC emerged champion at the 79th senior national table tennis championship played at Ranchi. He pocketed the title for the eighth time and has now equalled Kamlesh Mehta’s tally of most number of national titles.



Vijay vs Alwarpet in final

G Rahul Singh (88 n.o) and Vijay Shankar (80 n.o) dished out brilliant innings to guide Vijay CC-India Cements to win over Young Stars-Kalpathi Investments by seven wickets in the semifinals of the 13th VA Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy. Meanwhile, in the other semifinal at MA Chidambaram Stadium, P Shijith Chandran hogged the limelight as his unbeaten 88 guided Alwarpet-Sanmar to a thrilling five-run victory over Grand Slam-India Cements.

Semifinals: At MAC: Alwarpet-Sanmar 234/9 in 50 ovs (P Shijith Chandran 88 n.o) bt Grand Slam-India Cements 229/9 in 50 ovs (N Jagadeesan 80, Abhishek Tanwar 3/42). At SSN: Young Stars-Kalpathi Investments 221/9 in 50 ovs (Rahil Shah 3/36) lost to Vijay-ndia Cements 225/3 in 47 ovs ( G Rahul Singh 88 n.o, Vijay Shankar 80 n.o).

All-round show by Waish

R Waish of St John’s IRS smacked 91 and took four wickets to help his side seal a 61-run win over Sacred Heart MHS in the semifinals of the Jai Krishna Memorial U-14 cricket tournament.

Brief scores: St John’s IRS 184/4 in 30 ovs (R Walsh 91) bt Sacred Heart MHS 123 all out in 27 ovs (A. Mathesh 52, M Sathyaseelan 3/22, R Walsh 4/7).

Hindustan triumph

Hindustan hoopsters drubbed SRM 53-33 at VASPO on Tuesday.

Results: Table Tennis: WCC bt Chellamal 2-0; Ethiraj bt SIET 2-0; Anna Adarsh bt BMS (Bangalore) 2-0; Stella Maris bt Chellamal 2-0; SRM bt WCC 2-0; Stella Maris bt WCC 2-0; SRM bt Chellamal 2-0.Throwball (Pool A): Hindustan bt Chellamal (15-8,15-7); Ethiraj bt BMS, (Bangalore) 16-14,15-0. Pool B: WCC bt GVG 15-6, 15-6; DG Vaishnav bt MCW 15-8, 15-4.

Volleyball: BWC bt Agrasen 25-13, 25-20; Hindustan bt St Joseph’s 25-22, 18-25, 25-16; BMSCW bt CWC 25-22, 25-17.

Tennis (singles): Stella Maris bt Chellamal 2-0; St Francis bt Chellamal 2-0.

Basketball: Hindustan bt SRM 53-33; WCC bt Sathyasai 46-38; Ethiraj bt CWC 41-20; St Joseph’s bt SIET (wo).

Football: Christ University bt Chellamal college 12-0; Bishop Herber bt Bharathi women’s college 4-0; Nmkri bt Chellamal 3-0.