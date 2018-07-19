Home Sport Other

Indian shuttlers bow out of Singapore Open on forgettable day

Sourabh Verma lost to Tien Minh Nguyen 21-18 15-21 11-21 in 56 minutes in a men's singles match.

Published: 19th July 2018

By PTI

SINGAPORE: The Indian badminton team, including its best bet Sourabh Verma, bowed out of the Singapore Open after a dismal outing here today.

Verma lost to Vietnam's Tien Minh Nguyen 21-18 15-21 11-21 in 56 minutes in a men's singles match.

Rituparna Das was show the exit door by Yulia Yosephin Susanto of Indonesia 21-15 13-21 16-21 in a women's singles second round match.

The mixed doubles pair of India Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa lost 21-14 16-21 21-14 to Honng Kong's seventh seeded Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Chau Hoi Wah.

Ruthvika Shivani succumbed 8-21 15-21 to Japanese fifth seed Sayaka Takahashi in another women's singles second round match.

Subhankar Dey, too, lost in straight games to Chinese Taipei's top seed Tien Chen Chou 13-21 14-21.

The men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded second, lost to China's Ou Xuanyi and Xiangyu Ren 17-21 18-21.

