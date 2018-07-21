Home Sport Other

Top seed Chou Tien-chen advances to Singapore Open final

Chou Tien-chen dominated the first game of the men's singles semifinal match, wrapping it up in just 12 minutes.

Published: 21st July 2018 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2018 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chou Tien Chen

Taiwanese shuttler Chou Tien-chen (File | AFP)

By AFP

SINGAPORE: Taiwanese shuttler Chou Tien-chen powered into the finals of the Singapore Open after a thrilling 21-12, 18-21, 21-16 win over China's Qiao Bin on Saturday.

The top seed dominated the first game of the men's singles semifinal match, wrapping it up in just 12 minutes.

While a spirited Qiao fought back to claim the second game, Chou's swift reflexes saw him out-rally his unseeded opponent in the rubber to secure a spot in the finals on Sunday.

He will face compatriot Hsu Jen-hao, who beat Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh 21-15, 21-11.

"I'm very excited to be in the finals, my hard work had paid off. I have to focus on my shots if I want to win," said the world number 7 after the match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Chou is gunning for his second title of the year after winning the German Open in March.

In the women's singles, China's Gao Fangjie exacted revenge on second seed Nitchaon Jindapol with a 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 win to advance to the finals.

Seventh seed Gao had lost to her Thai opponent at their last encounter in the Uber Cup semifinals in May.

"Uber Cup was a painful lesson. After that defeat, I learned how to better maintain my composure in big tournaments, which helped me to win today," Gao said after the match.

 She will take on Japan's Sayaka Takahashi, who toppled China's Han Yue 21-18, 21-14.

In the women's doubles, Japanese duo Ayako Sakuramoto and Yukiko Takahata ousted top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand 21-17, 21-19.

The Japanese pair will be up against compatriots Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, who beat Germans Isabel Herttrich and Carla Nelte 21-18, 17-21, 21-16.

In the men's doubles, the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan will face China's Ou Xuanyi and Ren Xiangyu in the finals after a convincing 21-16, 21-13 victory over compatriots Angga Pratama and Rian Agung Saputro.

Olympic mixed doubles champions Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir continued their dominant form, edging out fellow Indonesians Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Winny Oktavina Kandow 26-24, 21-17.

They will meet Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai in the finals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chou Tien-chen Qiao Bin Singapore Open Nguyen Tien Minh Hsu Jen-hao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
he students of the government school in Vennala crossing the heavily water logged area in Thuruthelpara Road. The residents are arranging a boat service here for the past the three days. (Photo | Albin Mathew/ EPS)
Kerala rains: Kochi citizens forced to hire boats
Waterlogging at Thadambattuthazham road in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)


Motorists have tough time on waterlogged Thadambattuthazham road in Kozhikode

Gallery
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday surprised the Lok Sabha when after bitterly criticising the BJP-led government during the no-confidence motion, he walked across to the treasury benches and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICTURES | Rahul Gandhi hugs unwilling Narendra Modi, winks; Speaker Sumitra Mahajan annoyed
A duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. Friday, July 20, 2018. The amphibious vehicle is similar to one of the company's boats that capsized the day before on Table Rock Lake resulting in 17
Missouri: Hundreds mourn victims of Branson's duck boat accident