Rashid Khan hopes to end drought in Thailand Open

Published: 06th June 2018 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2018 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BANGKOK: India's Rashid Khan was hoping to end a four-year title drought as he geared up to compete at the USD 300,000 Thailand Open, starting here tomorrow.

The lanky golfer enjoyed an amazing season in 2014 when he won two Asian Tour titles in India and Thailand.

Khan has been through some lean years since but hoped to turn the corner at the Thai Country Club, a venue where he last played 10 years ago.

"I'm playing this golf course after 10 years. The last time I played here was in 2008 (Volvo Masters of Asia) after I won the Faldo Series. I was quite surprised when I reached the golf course because it looked so familiar. Took me two days to find out I played here before," Khan said in a media release.

The 27-year-old will look to high-flying countryman Shubhankar Sharma, who qualified for next week's US Open, for inspiration when he goes up against an elite field, which is led by title holder Rattanon Wannasrichan of Thailand.

"Shubhankar and I used to play on the PGTI and on the Asian Tour. Now he is playing on the PGA Tour. It gives me a lot more motivation and because of his success. I'm practising more, training more and spending 10 hours at the golf course.

"Everybody struggles in their game including Tiger Woods. I have to stay positive if I want to play my best golf again," Khan said.

