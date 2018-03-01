KOCHI: Davinder Singh Kang is back in the spot of bother that he was in last May. Back then, he was tested positive for traces of marijuana, but escaped heavy punishment on the account of marijuana being a ‘specified substance’ in World Anti Doping Agency’s (WADA) list. But this time around, the situation seems to be grim and too hot for the Punjab javelin thrower to handle.

The out-of-competition test conducted on the athlete on November 10 last year has turned positive for anabolic steroids and the offence could invite a ban of four years. A terrible news for the 30-year-old who was eyeing the Commonwealth and Asian Games this year. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of IAAF on Monday informed the Athletics Federation of India of Adverse Analytical Finding in the urine sample of Kang. The report mentioned that the samples were tested positive for the presence of traces of 5aAdiol and 5bAdiol — two anabolic steroids.

The athlete was also advised to request for a ‘B’ sample test before March 5 failing which the second sample analysis shall be deemed to be waived off. An emotional Kang told Express that his life and career has gone for a toss and he will ask for a ‘B’ sample test to prove his innocence. “I am 30 now. I have been doing the sport for the last 17 years, staying away from family, remaining a bachelor, so that I could chase my dreams. All that has been rendered useless now,” Kang said.

Kang said after the marijuana saga, he has been careful even while taking medicines. “I quit taking painkillers. Of various supplements I am using, I’ve tested them umpteen times to make sure that they are not contaminated. Even while staying in the camp, I was never sure about the safety of the food and drink. I used to keep separate drinking water for me,” he said.

Legal sources dealing with the case said they had requested testing the ‘B’ sample outside India, but the AIU turned it down saying the test should be done at the National Dope Testing Laboratory in Delhi.

But for Kang, it’s his credibility that has gone down the drain. “I haven’t moved out of the room for the last 24 hours. How will I show my face to my parents.

I didn’t want to end my career as a dope cheat,” he said. Sources in Kang’s camp said they are checking how the results could change over 14 days. “The anti-doping agencies will have to tell how urine samples can give contrasting results in two weeks time. In November 24’s sample, the result was negative and that’s suspicious. And since the suspected doping took place inside the camp, the AFI will also have to take some tough questions,” they said.

shan.as@newindianexpress.com