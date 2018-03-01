KOZHIKODE: The venue of the 66th National Senior Volleyball Championship is located in Kozhikode’s ‘Swapna Nagari’ which means ‘City of Dreams’. And on Wednesday, on that aptly-named piece of land, Kerala had their much-cherished dream of defending the men’s national title realised.

Just like last year in Chennai, Railways were again their opponents. But this time, coach Abdul Nazar and his boys sealed their authority over their opponents defeating them 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 to take home their seventh national title in front of a roaring crowd of more than 10,000 fans.

It looked like it would take something extraordinary for the hosts to negotiate the Railways attack as the likes of S Prabagaran, captain Manu Joseph and Karan Choudhary were in impeccable form, helping them take the first set. But extraordinary was exactly what Kerala had up their sleeves for the rest of the game.

Their scoring was mainly done by captain Jerome Vinith and Ajithlal C, fondly called ‘hydrogen boy’ for his ability to float around the court. But the efforts of Vibin M George, who was playing his final game for Kerala and libero Ratheesh CK are not to be forgotten.

“There are no shortcuts to beating a strong opponent like the Railways who have in their ranks a string of internationals. But we worked hard for this day and to do it in front of our home, in front of our fans, is a better feeling than last year,” said coach Nazar.

“It was a tough game, but we always believed in each other. The key was not to lose our confidence after losing the first and keep the fire going,” said captain Jerome.

Railways women triumph

Railways women were expected to do a cakewalk to their 10th consecutive national title, but that wasn’t the case. Their opponents Kerala conjured up a herculean effort and ran them close. Kerala gave away the first set 21-25, but not before showing glimpses of promise. They were on the front foot from the onset of second finally winning it 28-26 as 21-year-old Anjali Babu and Anusree KP dominated proceedings.

The third set saw Kerala trail Railways 9-18 at one point, but the defending champs had themselves to blame as they handed the set to the hosts 25-21 with a string of unforced errors — powerful slashes from Anjali and Anusree as well as a couple of clever drops by Jini KS also helped the cause. In the fourth set, Kerala were tied with Railways on 12-12. Then the latter pulled away, winning the set 25-18 and take the game to the deciding fifth set. Kerala hadn’t lost their resolve though but the Railways side — featuring Minimol Abraham, Priyanka Bora and Nirmal — were too strong for them. It was heartbreak in the end as Railways won the decider 15-12.

