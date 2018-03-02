MOP Vaishnav College for Women celebrate winning the Dr Rajkumar Basketball Club, an all-India inter-collegiate basketball tournament that was held in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Useful contributions by S Kishan Kumar and skipper Ankur Julka, who made 24 each, helped CromBest beat TI Cycles by three wickets in a low-scoring match of the Senior Division league of the TNCA here at the Murugappa Cricket Ground on Thursday. Requiring 93 to win, CromBest achieved the target in 29.2 overs. This was the only match that provided a result in the second round of the league and CromBest pocketed eight points.

Brief scores: Elite Group: At IC–Guru Nanak: India Pistons 417 drew with Vijay 305 in 117.5 ovs (B Aparajith 128, J Kousik 82, Rajwinder Singh 6/56, M Prabhu 3/83). Points: Pistons 5 (7); Vijay 2 (7). At MRF–Pachaiyappa’s: Young Stars 316 drew with Globe Trotters 493/8 decl. in 141 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 123, S Radhakrishnan 132, K Shri Vasudeva Das 109, S Ashwath 3/93). Points: Trotters 5 (10); Stars 2 (2). At MAC: Nelson 462 for eight decl. drew with Grand Slam 413/8 in 111 ovs (L Suryapprakash 96, N Jagadeesan 118).

Points: Nelson 3 (11); Grand Slam 3 (5). Plate Group: At IIT–Chemplast: UFCC (T Nagar) 266 and 161/3 in 55 ovs (Aditya Barooah 44, V Maaruthi Raghav 58) drew with Jolly Rovers 373 in 101.5 ovs (S Lokeshwar 108, M Kaushik Gandhi 88, M Abhinav 4/89). Points: Rovers 5 (10); UFCC 2 (4). At TI–Murugappa: TI Cycles 114 and 162 lost to CromBest 184 and 97/7 in 29.2 ovs (Varun Sood 4/42). Points: CromBest 8 (13); TI Cycles 0 (8). At SSN: Alwarpet 175 and 294/9 decl. in 80.2 ovs (Swapnil Gugale 119, Abhishek Tanwar 88) drew with AG’s Office 174 and 211/9 in 63 ovs (S Dinesh 44, M Adithyan 51, Swapnil Gugale 4/27, M Siddharth 3/47). Points: Alwarpet 5 (7); AGORC 2 (2).

Tamil Nadu lose

Half-centuries by Ramya and Sneha More propelled Hyderabad to a 21-run win over Tamil Nadu in the BCCI Women U-23 South Zone limited overs tournament. Ramya and Sneha added 101 runs in 25.1 overs.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 186/9 in 50 ovs (Ramya 80, Sneha More 52, D Hemalatha 3/39) bt Tamil Nadu 165/9 in 50 ovs (D Hemalatha 49, L Nethra 45, Rachna S Kumar 3/28). Points: Hyderabad 4 (8); Tamil Nadu 0 (8).