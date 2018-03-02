KOZHIKODE: Though the women's team of Kerala failed to make it a double delight for the state in the 66th National Senior Volleyball Championship which concluded here the other day, they can also proud of their effort having given a tough fight to the might Railways.

There were plenty of positives to take for the Kerala eves as they provided a huge scare for Railways on their way to a 10th successive national title. And one of the finds of the tournament was indeed Kerala's Anjali Babu whose serves and spikes helped Kerala run Railways so close.

Along with Anusree K P, Anjali made pivotal contributions to take Kerala so close to a maiden national in 11 years and end Railways' domination of the women's sport. "We are obviously disappointed, but we should pick ourselves up, improve our game and go again next year," said Anjali.

"Railways had some of the best players in the country in their ranks and they have the experience of playing in big games. We almost played a perfect game in the first three sets, but there is a very little margin for error against such superior teams," said Anjali who saw Kerala finally beaten 21-25, 28-26, 25-21, 18-25, 12-15.

Though only 21 years old, Anjali is already an experienced campaigner having made her debut for Kerala in the nationals at the age of 18 in 2015. "The quality of the side is on the up in the last few years and we are youngsters who have a lot to work on," said the right-wing spiker.

Hailing from Cherupuzha in Kannur district, Anjali began playing volleyball while being a sixth standard student at St Joseph's HSS. She is now a student of the Government Brennen College in Thalassery where she also trains under the Sports Authority of India.

Anjali has already represented India at the junior level having played in the 2014 Asian Junior Women's Championship held in Chinese Taipei where the national team finished sixth and also in the 2017 BRICS Games held in Guangzhou, China where she faced the likes of hosts China, Brazil and Russia.

"The dream though is to play for the senior national team. I feel like I have made good progress, but I know I still have a lot to improve on. I have to work on my first passes as well as correct my attacks," said Anjali.

But she is desperate to end Kerala's trophy drought -- they have been runners-up in each of the last nine editions of the competition.

"With a bit of luck, we could have won it in front of our fans. But hard work always gets rewarded and next year could finally be our year," said Anjali.



