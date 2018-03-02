HYDERABAD: The tweak in the BWF service rule, that is set to be introduced on an experimental basis at the All England Open Badminton Championship this month (March 14-18), has been facing flak from many top performers in the badminton fraternity. World No 1 Viktor Axelsen had vented out his frustration in a social media post. The rule states:”the whole of the shuttle shall be below 1.15 metres from the surface of the court at the instant of being hit by the server’s racket”. The Danish shuttler had also posted a video, in an explanation of how difficult it could get for tall players like himself to serve.

Pullela Gopichand

However, with less than two weeks left for the championship to get going, India head coach Pullela Gopichand is not stressed over the same, even though one of India’s brightest medal prospects in the camp — PV Sindhu — also happens to be one of the tallest women players, standing at 5’11”. Speaking to Express, the former All England winner said: “I do not think there should be any problems for Sindhu with the service rule. Her serves do not seem to exceed the 1.15 metre-mark.”

Gopichand added that the other Indian shuttlers will most probably not have any problems with the rule. Interestingly, Sindhu had said earlier that the rule could have been tested at a better time, considering the humongous nature of the tournament. To help players get used to the rule, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has also roped in revered technical official, Vemuri Sudhakar.

The BWF’s latest proposals to change the scoring system and reduce on-court coaching has also been hotly-debated. The world body’s panel has suggested 11-point games played in the best-of-five games format. While Gopichand and Denmark’s head coach Kenneth Jonassen questioned the logic behind the rules recently, other big names in the field of coaching, such as Vimal Kumar and SM Arif have supported them. Further probed on the matter, Gopichand retorted: “All I can say is that the sport has grown phenomenally in the last few years. I love the current format. I hope there are strong reasons to introduce these changes. If it helps the sport, we are all for it, but I am happy with the way things are at this moment.”

Acid test in England

The 44-year-old has given a clarion call to his wards that All England will be no cake walk. “The players need to be at the premier fitness levels since the conditions will be tough there. We made a few changes in the training programs, and they seem to be yielding results with Sameer (Verma) and (Parupalli) Kashyap winning tournaments recently,” he said. Asked about Kidambi Srikanth’s plummet in form, and injuries post a stupendous 2017 season, Gopichand replied:”Yeah, there were some below par results. But he is in good shape now and training hard. We are working to ensure that he is back to his best. I personally believe that he is a such a player who cannot stay far from his best for too long.”

vishal@newindianexpress.com