CHENNAI: Flying Gravity sealed a comfortable 4-1 victory over Jade Force in the Tamil Nadu Badminton League on Friday. In the men’s singles section, Flying Gravity’s S Kishore inflicted a shocking 15-6, 9-15, 15-14 win against top seed R Manigandan of Jade Force.

Results: Men singles: Flying Gravity bt Jade Force 4-1. S Kishore bt R Manigandan 15-6, 9-15, 15-14; Jr boys doubles: Vikash/ Sreevatsan bt Arun Karthik/ Manoj Prabhu 11-15, 15-12, 15-8; Women’s singles: Akshaya Arumugam lost to VS Varshini 11-15, 9-15; Men’s doubles: Bhuvanesh/ Mohan Raj bt Arun/ Dhanush 12-15, 15-9, 15-14; Mixed doubles: Poornima/ Velavan bt Annes Kowsar/ Chandramouleeshwar 15-5, 15-10.

Naveen dazzles

Naveen Raj’s 46 off 20 balls guided Mar Gregorios College to a four-wicket win over SIVET in the final of SIVET inter-college T20 tournament.

Brief scores: final: SIVET 152/8 in 20 ovs (M Dinesh 71, Madan Kumar 3/12, Dinesh 3/25) lost to Mar Gregorios College 157/6 in 20 ovs (Nawaz Khan 40, Naveen Raj 46).Awards: Best Batsman: T Ejaz Ahmed (Mohammed Sathaq); Best Bowler: V Sudhan (Mar Gregorios); Best All-Rounder: Naveen Raj (Mar Gregorios); Promising Cricketer: K Rajesh (SIVET); Best Wicket-keeper: G Nelson (Quaid-e-Millath); Best Fielder: S Praveenkumar (SIVET).

National beach volleyball

Vollys Club, under the auspicious of Volleyball Federation of India, will organise the 18th national beach volleyball championship for both men and women at Elliots beach, Chennai from Monday. Players from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Railways, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and hosts Tamil Nadu will vie for the top honours. The Championship will be played under league-cum-knock-out basis.

Gokul stars for Vijay RC

S Gokul’s five-wicket haul helped Vijay Recreation Club to thrash Gopalapuram CC by 60 runs in TNCA Fifth Division C Zone league match.

Brief scores: V Divison C: Vijay’s RC 182 in 42.5 ovs (S Rizwan 3/42, A Selvendran 3/41) bt Gopalapuram 122 in 31.2 ovs (S Gokul 5/53); Eagle CC 187 in 43.3 ovs (J Hari Prasad 77, Y Aswath Kumar 4/24) lost to Milkyway CC 191/6 in 38.5 ovs (K Balakannan 52, SR Sandeep 3/46); Perambur UC 193 in 45.2 overs (V Ajay Dueman 50, A Deivaguru 45, N Shashantha Raja Gopal 4/30, S David Allvin Nishanth 3/38) bt Nungambakkam Sports Club 165 in 45 ovs (P Subash 72, S Sathya Narayanan 3/35, S Vasudevan 3/46); Lusuraj CC 188 in 47.4 ovs (M Gokula Krishnan 74, V Vinoth 41, M Gopal 4/49, B Rama Sethu 3/53) lost to Unicorn CC 189/3 in 36 ovs (B Sathish Kumar 102, V Dinakaran 3/55).