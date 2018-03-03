DOHA: The Indian duo of Pankaj Advani and Manan Chandra produced a spirited performance as they bounced back strongly to thrash arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit showdown of the inaugural edition of the IBSF Snooker Team World Cup here last night.

Ace Indian cueist Advani and Chandra made a shaki start to their match as they went 0-2 down in the best-of-five final before founding themselves in trouble at 0-30 down in the third frame.

However, the Indian pair dug deep thereafter as Chandra recorded a well-crafted break of 39 while Advani also played out of his skin to ensure their side clinch a 3-2 win over Pakistan team of Babar Masih and Muhammad Asif and lift the title.

Following the win, an ecstatic Advani took to his Twitter account and wrote,"IBSF World Cup Snooker Champions 2018.What an awesome feeling to win it from 2-0 down against Pakistan in the final! Really enjoyed partnering with the super talented Manan Chandra- superb show mate."

Earlier, Advani and Chandra defeated the Iran side 3-2 in Doha to make it to the finals.

The Indian pair won their single matches, but Advani and Chandra went down in the doubles frame.

After Advani fell short against Amir Sarkhosh to bring about the decider, Manan used his experience and clinched the final frame in style to help India reach finals.