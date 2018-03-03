NEW DELHI: Better late than never. The Wrestling Federation of India finally seem to have woken to one of the worst realities of the time. Age fraud. Having had a brush with a spate of such incidents recently, the federation has decided to act tough and wrote to the Sports Ministry seeking age-testing mandatory for the grapplers being selected for advanced training under the Khelo India scheme. Khelo India is an ambitious programme of the Sports Ministry, launched with an intention of creating a strong pool of talent by ensuring mass participation.

As per the ministry, around 80-100 wrestlers from junior and sub-junior categories will be selected to the scheme and each will receive a support worth `5 lakh per annum. However, the WFI officials during a meeting with Sports Ministry officials last week advised caution while recruiting and asked the latter to entrust the task of age detection to the Sports Authority of India doctors.

The spur behind such a demand is another story in itself. Around six grapplers had duped the WFI by lying about their age in the recently concluded national junior championship at Jaipur. One of the male grappler who made it to the final was around 25 years of age, while another female wrestler, who also made it to the title bout was 23. The junior competition is for grapplers up to 20 and sources said the organisers got to know about their real numbers only when some of the competitors officially lodged protest. “It was a shock for us. We knew age cheating was there, but never expected it to be of this level,” one of the sources told Express.

Reckoning that such an incident had taken place, WFI secretary VN Prasood said the discrepancy was brought to light after checking the details of the grapplers that had been furnished with the federation when they played the sub-junior nationals. “If we hadn’t caught them, they would have gone on to grab well-paid jobs,” Prasood said.

As per sources, all the six offenders have been suspended for a year by WFI. The first and second from the junior and sub-junior nationals are automatically drafted into Khelo India scheme. The beneficiaries will receive `5000 per month as pocket money, kit in every six months, `20000 for food and supplement and minimum four competitions annually. Those in the know of things maintain that age fraud is common across sports and if it remains unchecked, will undermine the relevance of sports schemes.

“We told the ministry officials clearly that age fraud is there in all the sports. We are coming out against it because we’ve seen how it destroy genuine sportspersons. SAI doctors should be directed to conduct bone density and X-ray tests to nail the frauds,” Prasood said.

