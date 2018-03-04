In this file photo taken on May 6, 2004 Roger Bannister (R) rings the original record bell at Oxford College during the mile race, to mark the 50th anniversary celebrations for his 4 minute mile record. (File | AFP)

LONDRES: Record-breaking British athlete Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died aged 88, his family announced on Sunday.

"Sir Roger Bannister, died peacefully in Oxford on 3rd March 2018, aged 88, surrounded by his family who were as loved by him, as he was loved by them," his family said.

Bannister achieved global sporting glory on May 6, 1954, when he ran a mile (1.6 kilometres) in three minutes 59.4 seconds at the Iffley Road track in Oxford.