CHENNAI: Mithun Perera is closing in on a first title at the PGTI Tour in four years. The scent of victory after the 2014 Eagleburg Open at Bengaluru, however, won’t keep him awake at night. He has reserved that for something more special — his stamp collection. More precisely, laying his hands on India’s oldest stamp. That is his newest obsession. “I am searching for the oldest stamp in India, a friend has said he will give it but he is yet to hand it over,” the 31-year-old Sri Lankan said.

He refuses to put an exact value on the total worth of his entire collection but it’s substantial. “The value of it all is more than what I earned in 2017,” he says. He set aside his stamp collecting (he is also a collector of vintage notes and coins duties and went about his day job in perfect fashion on a sun-baked Saturday at Madras Gymkhana Golf Annexe.

The Colombo native, who turned professional in 2011 fired a five-under 65 to take the lead by three shots (14-under across three days). Compatriot N Thangaraja, who led after the opening day, is in second place, with Veer Ahlawat a shot back in third. Having not tasted a win in four years, it would be natural to expect a sportsperson to be pumped up, showing some emotion. That’s where the 31-yearold is different from the rest. He is an analog sportsperson in a four-dimensional world.

Win or lose, he grins like a child who has been handed a key to the largest candy store in the world. Win or lose, he jokes. He is comedy central in human form. Most sportspersons in the modern era are conscious about image. The 31-year-old has no such worries. He not only believes in the art of self deprecation, he is at his wittiest when he is laughing at himself. Or others — but none of his humour is malicious. He makes his audience, and plenty of them make it a point to surround him at any given time feel like they are inside a sit-com set.

It’s more remarkable, considering the islander’s convoluted relationship with his sport. He describes golf as ‘painful’. In an earlier interview, he said ‘I hate it’ but steps clear this time. “I don’t want to use that word anymore,” he laughs. Perera would prefer to be at a philately symposium but con- cedes he has been very lucky to play golf at this level. “It is one of the best jobs to have,” he says. “It is a great community where you get to meet all kinds of people. I am very lucky to be here.” Even when he says that, he breaks into a mischievous smile, which is not insincere. Irrespective of whether he wins or loses on Sunday, his focus will be elsewhere. He will be seeking out that stamp to further add to his already formidable collection.

LEADERBOARD

(Indians unless mentioned, after Rd 3) 1 Mithun Perera (SL) -14; 2 N Thangaraja (SL) -11; 3 VeerAhlawat 10; T4 Shamim Khan -9, Mukesh Kumar -9,Vikrant Chopra -9

