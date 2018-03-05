CHENNAI: Mithun Perera was crying. Not tears of joy but from a possible fear of failure.

He had waited four years for this moment and when he was finally there, he had fluffed his lines. He had a difficult putt for birdie which would have given him his first win on the PGTI since 2014.

But he failed to sink it. In one swift motion, he turned his back towards the camera and then started crying.

His lead had dropped from three shots to two. Old dogs Mukesh Kumar and Digvijay Singh had finished their rounds for a tournament of 13-under 267. Perera, who had seized the initiative after compatriot N Thangaraja had a double bogey on the par-4 15th, now needed to par the 18th to take the title.

The 31-year-old composed himself for a bit, bent down to touch the green for hopefully one last time and took aim at finishing off things for good.

It was a simple enough putt — less than five yards out. But Perera knew the stakes that were at hand. He recomposed himself and then rolled it in gently to corner glory.

There were no tears, just genuine relief even as he was bathed in water — as is the norm after a golfer wins the tournament.

He didn’t even bother taking off his cap. He had waited more than a 1,000 days for this moment to become real, and now that he was finally there — the winners circle as he would say later — he wanted to stay there for a few more moments.

“Being in the winners circle... it’s a good thing,” he said after the victory, his sixth on the PGTI.

“When you have that status (winner), you can just play. There is no pressure. More than the ranking, being on the winners circle is very important as you get more invites, get a few exemptions and get entry into tournaments like the Indian Open (a European Tour event).”

That is exactly why he wanted to finish it off at the first time of asking. “I was going through a lot of emotions and I started crying. I wanted to finish it there (when he had a chance for birdie on the 18th).”

The quiver in his voice is pretty obvious when he comes around to talking about the four winless years. “It (the win) has come the hard way. There were lots of frustrating moments, I had come pretty close on a couple of occasions but failed to win.”

What compounded matters was the unwavering support he got. Everyone from his family members to members of the Royal Colombo Golf Club kept him going. That kind of attention did not help.

“I kind of put more pressure on myself because of all that support that comes in tow.”

When he wakes up on Monday morning — his bank account would have swollen by `4,84,950 more by that time — Perera will wake up as a new man.

A swallow will never make a summer, but for this very affable golfer, it definitely made it a bit more palatable.

swaroop@newindianexpress.com