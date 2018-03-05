CHENNAI: World Rapid chess champion Viswanathan Anand cruised to an impressive victory in the rapid section of Tal Memorial chess tournament in Moscow on Sunday.

Anand finished the tournament with a draw over Boris Gelfland in the ninth and final round while his closest challenger Shahriyar Mamedyarov drew against Ian Nepomniachtchi. The Indian finished with six points, a full point ahead of Mamedyarov.

The victory is impressive as four of the ten players at the tournament will go on to play in the next Candidates to decide Magnus Carlsen’s next challenger. Anand only lost once — to Mamedyarov in the third round — and finished with four wins, impressive for a tournament of this stature. Hikaru Nakamura Vladimir Kramnik, Sergey Karjakin and Peter Svidler were some of the other big names.