CHENNAI: Sunday afternoon. Around 2pm. Shopaholics and window shoppers had turned up in numbers at a city mall. Activities were usual, but making the day different for the regular weekend crowd was a band of badminton players.

Jade Force had just reached the final of the inaugural Tamil Nadu Badminton League (TNBL). The noise coming out of the huddle their players formed and the action they produced enthralled onlookers. They cheered every point when Flying Gravity beat Jade Force in the final later in the evening. The idea of holding the event in a mall on synthetic mats instead of a regular venue proved to be a success.

One of the leading states in sports, Tamil Nadu’s achievements in badminton have not been noteworthy of late. Players from the state hardly make national headlines. The TNBL was an attempt to inject fresh enthusiasm into badminton activities in the state.

“This event was conducted with the basic idea of promoting badminton and it was organised in a mall to bring quality badminton to the spectators to enjoy,” said A Sudarsan of Milestone Sports, organisers of the event.

“It’s a competitive event but played in a carnival atmosphere. The Tamil Nadu Badminton Association has been very supportive. After finalising the concept, work started three months back and advertising was done in all possible ways (Hello FM radio partner, posters on buses and autos).”

A total of 72 players were divided in six teams. Each tie consisted of five matches — men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s doubles and junior boys’ doubles. Each team could spend `2 lakh on players, with a minimum of `5,000 and maximum of `30,000 per player. But all teams were allowed to buy one marquee player, whose price was outside the salary cap.

Tamil Nadu No 1 R Manigandan was Jade Force’s marquee player. “There was a little drift due to the AC in the mall. Everything else was really good. The audience was tremendous throughout. This is good exposure for Tamil Nadu players.”

Results (final): Flying Gravity bt Jade Force 3-2. Women’s singles: Akshaya Arumugam lost to Varshini 11-15, 11-15. Mixed doubles: Poornima Cheruku/Velavan bt Chandramouleeshwar/Winona 15-9, 14-15, 15-11. Men’s singles: Kishore S lost to Manigandan R 15-14, 6-15, 7-15. Junior boys doubles: Vikash Prabhu/Arun Sreevatsan bt Arun Karthick/Manoj DN 15-8, 15-10; Men’s doubles: Mohan Raj/Bhuvanesh bt Arjun Krishnan/Danush Kumar 15-12, 15-11.