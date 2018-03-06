NEW DELHI:A petition filed in the Supreme Court on Monday has alleged that the appointment of Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) is in violation of the apex court order which had stated that a minister or a public servant cannot become an office-bearer in a sports body.

Sarma was appointed BAI president on April 23. The petition filed by Kamlesh Verma, a Delhi resident, has sought a direction to appoint a committee of administrators, as done by the top court in the case of BCCI in 2016, to ensure smooth functioning of BAI.