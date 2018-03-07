PARIS: Olympic super heavyweight champion Tony Yoka was handed a suspended one-year ban by the French boxing federation on Tuesday for missing four doping tests, his lawyer told AFP.

The 25-year-old, who turned professional after winning gold in Rio two years ago, was penalised after missing the unannounced tests between July 2016 and July 2017.

His lawyer Arnaud Pericard said the first missed test came while Yoka was on a plane back from training in the United States, with the second "during a period of relaxation", when he "didn't know he was still subject to geolocation requirements".

The last two missed tests also came when controllers went to Yoka's house in France while he was in the US, according to Pericard.

Yoka faces former French heavyweight champion Cyril Leonet in his next fight in Paris on April 7, having won his first three professional bouts.