HWASEONG: Olympics 2012 badminton bronze medallist Chung Jae-sung of South Korea died on Friday at the age of 35.

Chung's wife found him dead in the living room of their home in Hwaseong, some 70 kms south of Seoul, at 8.12 am. on Friday, according to local police, reports Yonhap news agency.

Police said Chung was diagnosed with arrhythmia after a check-up three years ago, and his family said Chung had complained of occasional chest pains, especially when he was under stress.

Police said the exact cause of three-time World Championships medallist Chung's death has not yet been determined and they will ask the National Forensic Service to conduct an autopsy.

Chung teamed up with Lee Yong-dae to win bronze in the men's doubles at the 2012 London Olympics. The duo reached No.1 in the world rankings in 2009.

The local and international badminton communities reacted with shock after Chung's sudden death.

Kim Jung-soo, Executive Director of the Badminton Korea Association and former national team head coach, remembered Chung as a feisty player.

"Despite his short stature, he tried so hard to be among the world's best," Kim said. "It's so sad to see him go."

Lee Chong Wei, former world No.1 in the men's singles, told the Malaysian newspaper Star: "This is sad news. I offer my condolences to his wife and two children and I pray that the family will stay strong."

Tan Boon Heong, who lost to Chung and Lee in the bronze medal match of the 2012 Olympics, was also quoted by the Star as saying: "I'm so sorry to hear this news. He was a super fit as a player."

Indian women singles stars Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu have also extended their condolences to the families and friends of Chung.

"#RIPJungJaesung #Great Legend! Prayers and condolences to his family and friends! Sad day for badminton," 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of Chung, who also won three medals being part of South Korean mixed team in Sudirman Cup.

Her compatriots Parupalli Kashyap and Ajay Jayaram also mourned the death of Chung.

"#RIPJungJaesung #Legend Loved that deadly drop shot! Prayers and condolences to everyone who loved him! @bwfmedia Sad day for badminton."

Veteran Danish doubles specialist Mathias Boe also paid his tribute to Chung. "Terrible news hearing Jung Jae Sung passed away from a heart attack this morning. Rest in peace buddy," he tweeted.