GENEVA: Athlete Dutee Chand on Saturday expressed surprise why she was not selected for the Commonwealth Games.

Talking to ANI over phone from Geneva, Dutee said, “I am disappointed with the selection of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games.”

The Athletic Federation of India (AFI) on Friday named a 31-member squad for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games that will start from April 4.

The ace sprinter and national champion expressed surprise that why she was not selected when she gave many medals to the county recently in the Federation Cup.

When asked will she get in touch with the AFI, Chand said, “No. if they did not consider my name, it is okay. I am athlete and my job is to perform. Now my focus is on Asian Games and I will prepare myself for it.”

This is the second time when Chand has been dropped from the Commonwealth Games.

In 2014, she was unceremoniously dropped from the Indian squad for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games for failing a hyperandrogenism test (commonly known as gender test).