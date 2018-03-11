BENGALURU: Rio 2016 was one of the low points in weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s professional career, ending in did not finish (DNF) category. She was 21 then, and fast forward to March 2018, the Manipuri has put in extra hours, working on various areas like strength and technique to improve her showing on the mat. The rewards are there for everyone to see and her ambitions have only grown bigger.

Mirabai won gold in Commonwealth Senior weightlifting championship in Australia in September, and made heads turn with a stellar show during the World Weightlifting Championships late November in USA, winning gold. Now, there is an air of confidence in the 23-year-old, who is in no mood to slow down. She has another gold in sight.

“I went to Rio well prepared, but I failed. After that I asked a question to myself why did I fail despite good training. I have put in some extra hard work, also worked on different areas where I was weak ahead of the worlds. It has worked. I am ready for the CWG. I am 100 per cent sure that I will win gold,” Mirabai told Express.

It was her performance in the worlds, which has boosted her confidence. Mirabai become only the second Indian weightlifter, after Karnam Malleswari, to win gold, where she lifted 194kg (85kg snatch, 109kg clean and jerk).

If one looks at the CWG gold medal lifts in the 48 kg category, 173 kg (2014), 175 kg (2010), 166 kg (2006) and 167.5 kg (2002) have been enough to stand atop the podium in the last four editions. So, if Mirabai can come up with a repeat of the worlds performance, she should not have much trouble in upgrading her last CWG medal. She won silver in Glasgow with an overall lift of 170 kg . “I am capable of putting in a better performance (lifting more) than I did in the worlds, and will show that in the CWG,” Mirabai said.

She worked tirelessly under the guidance of national coach Vijay Sharma. “I am confident that Mirabai will win gold in Australia. What makes her special is her fitness level and her muscle quality is also great. It is such features, which makes her stand out,” said Sharma.

The life of a weightlifter is never easy, with the anti-doping agencies keeping a close eye on athletes. Though many lifters might have flunked the test, Mirabai holds a clean record. Mirabai has been tested 45 times in the last four years, and she has come clean each time.

“There is no problem with me when it comes to dope test. I am always ready if anyone asks to give the test. I know I am clean,” said Mirabai, who is the lone representative in the 48 kg category with the CWG federation making some rule changes.

With other stars like Satish Sivalingam, Venkat Rahul (men’s), Mirabai, Sanjita Chanu (women) in the squad, India can hope for a good performance in Australia.

