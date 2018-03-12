CHENNAI:K VIJAYAN’S 7 for 36 helped SSCA beat Korattur CC by seven wickets in a TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA second division league match. Brief scores: II Division: Korattur CC 141 in 28.3 ovs (R Aditya Rishi 42; K Vijayan 7/36) lost to SSCA 145/3 in 25 ovs (RI Raaj Kumar 63). III Division: Sri Vaishnavi CC 183/7 in 30 ovs (S Sai Sabareesha 49; M Vijay 3/43) bt Stag CC 111 in 20.3 ovs (M Vijay 42; A. Parthiban 3/15); FSCA 152 in 27.4 ovs (K Karam Pal Jangra 4/47) bt Wheels India RC 110/8 in 30 ovs (K Karam Pal Jangra 42 n.o; S Sathish Kumar 3/31). IV Division: CPCL 63 in 18.3 ovs (B Aditya 4/8, M Ilanjiyan 3/23) lost to SRMC RI&RC 66/2 in 8.3 ovs; Universal CC 169/9 in 30 ovs (Yuvaraj Kasi 48; K Kamalesh 4/46, D Muthuraj 3/30) lost to IEC RC 172/6 in 26.1 ovs (R Prasad 41).

Paddlers honoured

Chennai District Table Tennis Association felicitated coaches and its players who won medals in the senior, youth, junior, sub-junior and cadet categories at the national championships. Selena Deepthi, S Yashini and S Preyesh received `37,000, `25,000 and `14,500 and around `3 lakh was distributed to the players. Silver salvers were presented to A Amalraj, G Sathiyan, Selena, S Yashini, Preyesh for their good ITTF outings.