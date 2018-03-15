NEW DELHI: Indian para-athlete Deepa Malik, who top-scored in the discus throw Asia Ranking 53 category and secured second place in the Asian Games combined category event 51/52/53 of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2018, now wishes to refine her discuss throw skills.

After throwing her career-best 8.01 metres, Malik also qualified for the Asian Para Games 2018 for discus throw, which is to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia in October.

Notably, this was Malik's first attempt at discus throw.

Earlier, she won a silver medal in the shot put at 2016 Paralympic Games, to become the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics.

"I have not played discus earlier, this is a new event for me. I have not learned it as a skilled game. I came in the competition after practicing it for three-four weeks. But, I not only qualified for the Asian Games but also secured second place in the combined category according to the point system," Malik told ANI in a telephonic interview.

She added, "This is quite a morale boosting for me. If I continue to develop my skills in the game for next six months, till October, then I can secure a good position for myself in the Asian Games."

Malik, who showcased a rich vein of form in discuss will compete to qualify for the Asian Games in the javelin throw on Thursday.

Talking on these lines, Malik said, "Javelin has been my pet game till 2014. I won a bronze in 2010 and got a silver in 2014 in the Asian Games but then I had to quit the game as I had to learn shot put for the Paralympics. "

"Now I have turned back to Javelin and learned discus. I have got a new motivation to learn discuss. If I can throw 8 meters with just weeks' practice then I would look to refine my skill to win a medal in the Asian Games," the 47-year-old added.

She further said that she will try to maintain her performance in both the games so that she could increase her chances of winning medals at the Asian Games.

"This is just a start of the calendar year. I will keep the options for both the games and will strategise later. I will get the clarity till July," Malik said.

Malik has been honoured with the Arjuna award in 2012 and has also been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2017 by the Government of India.