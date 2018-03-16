CHENNAI: In professional sports, people generally think of retiring during the mid 30s. Many have done so because they feel their body is no longer able to perform like before. For athletes, losing a yard of pace is an indication of the beginning of the end. But motorsport is totally different. Racing or rally drivers don’t live or die by their athleticism. However, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t require any physical fitness.

There are a lot of risks involved too like accidents that can sometimes be fatal. But the adrenaline rush that comes when you hear the sound of revving the engine makes you forget all that.

Suresh Rana, who has been a rally driver since 2001, agrees. “I am 43 now. I plan to go on for another five to six years. It never gets boring. Each year, there are a lot of new things. There used to be Gypsy when I started out. Recently, drivers started using the Grand Vitara. Now, there is Brezza. Even preparing the vehicle for the rally has changed a lot over the years. So it’s very interesting,” Rana, who is part of Team Maruti Suzuki Motorsport, said ahead of the 16th edition of the Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm rally.

Though he has no plans of throwing in the towel on his career, he has certainly thought about life after it. Three years back, he started a venture called Raptors Driving School in Manali, to promote and educate the youth about motorsports.

It offers a three-day course which costs `25,000 where people will be taught about the vehicles and basic mechanical operations along with driving tips. But those who wish to become rally drivers can specialise as well.

At present, a group of 15 budding rally drivers have taken it up. According to Suresh, some of them have also started participating in small competitions. But things are not smooth at the academy as the number is very poor. Fifteen students in a span of three years was not the kind of response Suresh expected. Also, with just two trainers, they are not accepting a lot of students these days.

“While I started the program with just Himachal in mind, I have plans to expand it and make it a fully fledged centre for motorsports. I am not able to concentrate fully on that as I am still active in rallies. I go there only when I am free. I am looking for some sponsors and once I am done (rallying), I can focus fully on giving back something to the sport.”

