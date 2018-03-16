CHENNAI: Virat Singh’s 55 enabled Mylapore Recreation Club A to beat IOB by six wickets in a TNCA Second Division Elite group match.

II Division ‘Elite’: Triplicane Sports Club 239/8 in 50 ovs (Saurabh Tiwary 52) lost to Madras Cricket Club 240/7 in 49.4 ovs (Mohammed Adnan Khan 61, Venkatesh Iyer 58 n.o, J Hariesh 51); Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 181 in 47 ovs (Robert Fernandez 52; SV Muruganantham 3/31) lost to Mylapore Recreation Club A 182/4 in 45.1 ovs (Virat Singh 55).

Arjun hits 152

Arjunthappa’s 152 helped Sethubaskara Matriculation Higher Secondary School beat RYCA Academy by 74 runs in the semifinals of the JKM Foundation U-14 tournament at Reddy Santhospuram grounds.

Semifinals: Sethubaskara MHS 242/9 in 30 ovs (Arjunthappa 152; RM Sathiskumar 3/52, Devadirajan 3/33) bt RYCA Academy 168/9 in 30 ovs (Devadirajan 57; Balaji 3/11).

St Joseph’s champs

St Joseph’s College of Engineering edged past Jeppiaar Engineering College 4-3 in the final of the five-a-side football tournament.

Basketball tourney

The Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumpudur, will organise its second all-India invitation basketball tournament for boys, from April 2-6 in the college premises. There’s no entry fee. For details, contact 044-27159000, 7401292223.

YMCA snooker

YMCA Madras will organise an Open snooker championship from Friday at YMCA Vepery, Ritherdon Road. Matches will be played as per BSFI guidelines. Players to take part are current state champion S Shri Krishna, India No 5 S Dilip Kumar, Prabhu, Varun Kumar J, Rafath Habib, R Loganathan, SA Saleem.