BENGALURU: Drag-flicking is a vital offensive tool in modern hockey. Mink van der Weerden and Gonzalo Peillat — two of the great modern exponents — are considered the best goal-getters from penalty corner situations. However, PC is not only about the drag flick. It involves several layers of teamwork — an injector who puts perfect weight on the ball, followed by a clean trap by the player standing on top of the D. Only then does the drag-flicker even come into the picture. Mastering the process is what India’s analytical coach Chris Ciriello wants his players to do.

The country should consider themselves lucky to have got Ciriello, who was among the elite drag-flickers in years gone by. He will look on various aspects of the game, but will primarily try and help with PCs. With the Commonwealth Games, scheduled for next month, the former Australian international has some arrangements in place to help India get better at PCs.

“There is a lot of potential for India (in drag flicks). It is about having the right routine, being consistent and also being able to perform under pressure. It is not only about drag-flickers.

The ball must be injected well, I am working with that. It must be up by another 5 to 10 kms. The trap has to be 100 per cent clean and there are other variations, movements we are working on,” he said.India have always been blessed with some quality drag-flickers in the past, including Jugraj Singh, Sandeep Singh, and the 18-member CWG squad has two prolific goal-scorers in the form of Rupinder (82 goals) and Harmanpreet Singh (28).

PCs are much more than just flicking the ball on the right or left of the custodian. Drag-flickers are expected to convert more often than not. There will be pressure on Rupinder and Harmanpreet in CWG with important matches to be played in the group stages, against Pakistan, England and Malaysia. Ciriello, who won the World Cup in 2014, explained the need for players to deliver the goods under pressure.“There are always things which one can improve. Bobby (Rupinder) and Harmanpreet have good speed. They can flick hard, but between flicking here and flicking there, it is two different things. During flicking, we will have different targets that they will have to hit.”

While the Australian’s day job will be to increase India’s hit ratio from attacking plays, his role is not limited to that alone. “We will also work on the defending penalty corners as well. We need to improve our postman. At the moment, it is not good. Our first runner still needs improvement. We will want to convert every penalty corner and defend all, but it is unrealistic at both ends.”The 32-year-old is a new face but he is a familiar one to most of the players. “My mother was born in India. I have played in the Hockey India League. I understand the process, the culture. I grew up playing in the Anglo-Indian club so I understand the way how things work. I have played with many guys (Indian players) and I can help them improve,” he added.