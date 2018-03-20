CHENNAI: B Arun and NS Harish picked up four wickets apiece and guided Grand Slam to a nine-wicket victory over Young Stars in a TNCA Senior Division League match at SSN College grounds on Monday.

India Pistons CC (22 points), Globe Trotters SC (21), Vijay CC (20) and Grand Slam CC (20) have entered the last four stage. The Plate final for the SR Jagannathan Trophy will be played between Jolly Rovers CC and Alwarpet CC. Alwarpet and CromBest finished with 22 points, but Alwarpet qualified for the final on better run quotient.

Elite Group: At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 617/7 decl (Himmat Singh 322, KB Arun Karthick 135, G Rahul Singh 58) drew with Globe Trotters 187/8 (C Hari Nishaanth 54; Malolan Rangarajan 3/51). Points: Vijay 3; Trotters 3. At SSN: Young Stars 210 & 156 (NS Harish 4/62, B Arun 4/63) lost to Grand Slam 308/8 decl & 62/1. Grand Slam 8; Young Stars 0. Plate Group: At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers CC 232 & 132/7 (J Vignesh 3/42, R Sanjay Yadav 3/44) drew with TI Cycles 219 (R Nilesh Subramanian 84; DT Chandrasekar 8/95). Rovers 5; TI Cycles 2. At TI-Murugappa: UFCC (T Nagar) 329 (M Abhinav 61; M Siddharth 4/66) drew with Alwarpet 333/5 (K Vishal Vaidhya 135 n.o, P Shijit Chandran 120; TD Lokesh Raj 3/55). Alwarpet 5; UFCC 2. At VB Nest: AG’s Office 305/5 decl drew with CromBest 310/6 (Ankur Julka 160 n.o). CromBest 5; AGORC 2.

Indian Bank hold CCFC

Chennai City FC and Indian Bank played 0ut a 2-2 draw in the CFA Senior Division League at JN Stadium. For Chennai City FC, Beautin and Edwin scored. Immanuel and Elavarasan netted for Indian Bank. In another match, Arrows FC drew 0-0 with Income Tax RC. These two matches were actually scheduled for March 16, but had to be postponed because permission to use the ground had not been obtained.

Results: Chennai City FC 2 (Beautin 7, Edwin 87) drew with Indian Bank 2 (Immanuel 43, Elavarasan 51); Arrows FC 0 drew with Income Tax RC 0.

Madhan shocks Vignesh

Madhan of QZone blanked Vignesh Kumar 56-47, 57-29, 87-18 in the fourth round of the YMCA Madras Open Snooker championship.

Round 4: Madhan (QZone) bt Vigneshkumar (SC) 56-47, 57-29, 87-18; Salman (QLounge) bt Waseem (YMCA) 61-38, 51-33, 45-15; Murali (YMCA) bt Shyan 45-82, 55-41, 54-44, 58-4.sports@newindianexpress.com