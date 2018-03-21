CHENNAI: TNBSA’s Harish defeated Ganesh of Madras United Club 26-39, 61-29, 46-10, 77-6 to enter the sixth round of the YMCA Madras Open snooker championship on Tuesday. After conceding the first frame, Harish upped the ante in the next two.

Round 5: Harish (TNBSA) bt Ganesh (MUC) 26-39, 61-29, 46-10, 77-6; Riyaz (Q Lounge) bt Madhan (Q Zone) 39-59, 58-22, 44-32, 44-27; Madhan (Q Zone) bt Saleem (Q Zone) 76-13, 23-83, 42-53, 42-41, 60-8; Natraj (Q Tricks) bt Santhosh (YMCA) 63-32, 4-51, 70-69, 56-29; Khader (SS) bt Ravi (TC) 52-29, 52-17, 52-50; Zhakir (MSBA) bt Salman (Q Lounge) 59-41, 66-28, 75-49; Deepan (Q Zone) bt Manoj (TC) 65-58, 74-44, 31-61, 40-54, 65-26; Kamal (Q Zone) bt Goutham.S (SC) 40-41, 59-30, 56-39, 54-22.

Tamil Nadu lose

All-round display by Sanjula Naik (2/7; 27) paved the way for Goa to beat Tamil Nadu by four wickets in the BCCI South Zone women’s U-23 T20 tournament. S Anusha top-scored for the winners with an unbeaten 32.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 78/7 in 20 ovs (S Anusha 32 n.o) lost to Goa 80/6 in 17.4 ovs (M Thenmozhi 3/16). Points: Goa 4; Tamil Nadu 0.

Viva Chennai hold Eagles

Viva Chennai drew with Hindustan Eagles 1-1 in the CFA Senior Division League match played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. Kivi Zhimomi and Okardgor scored for Viva Chennai and Hindustan Eagles, respectively. Viva Chennai’s Basant Rai was adjudged Man of the Match for his impressive display.

Cricket coaching

The Sri Sai Sankara summer cricket coaching camp will be held for children from 6-19 years from April 14 to June 2, at Sankara School grounds, Pammal. For details, contact 9444165237/7010051707.

Table tennis camp

SDAT-Medimix Chandra TT coaching centre will organise a summer camp for beginners and advanced players from May 1-31. For details, contact 9840074131, 26535131 after 4pm.

