CHENNAI: Do people who run sports in India play the game themselves? It’s a question that has often been asked. For an answer, one had to be at the JJ Indoor Stadium, where the State Bank All India inter-circle volleyball tournament is taking place. Participating in the event for the Jaipur team is Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, the secretary of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI).

Calm and composed, the 47-year-old former international played a key role in his team’s win over Thiruvananthapuram. His 6-foot-3 frame was prominent every now and then in the match that lasted about an hour and-a-half. Smashing and setting up, Jakhar was a star of the show as his team wrapped up a 25-17, 25-17, 25-14 semifinal win.

It’s not just love for the game that brings Jakhar back to the court. The VFI secretary is still playing because he wants State Bank of India to start recruiting players again after they stopped doing that in the nineties. “Any sport enthusiast who is an employee of State Bank should play. We have to have sports recruitment in banks. The policy should be revamped. I’m hopeful that I can get it done for the upliftment of sportspersons in the banking sector. At least two per cent of jobs should be reserved for them.”

On the court, Jakhar was an inspiring figure. The match was lopsided, but noticeable was his attitude when his side was conceding points. Jakhar was the calming influence when teammates were losing their cool. Till the end, he maintained composure, which helped his side.

Having first represented India in 1995, Jakhar played 89 games for the country. “The most satisfying moment was beating Pakistan in the South Asian Games and winning the gold medal in Sri Lanka,” he said, when asked about his most memorable moment. And his composure is not limited to the court. He must have been asked several times why he continues to play.

Asked again, he comes up with an amusing reply. “Bandar buddha hone se bhi gulathi marna nahi chodhta (monkey doesn’t stop summersaults after getting old). We are similar. Till someone enjoys the game, he can play. Age is just a number.”

On Thursday, Chennai will lock horns with Jaipur in the final, while Thiruvananthapuram will take on Ahmedabad in the playoff for third place.

