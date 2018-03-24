CHENNAI : It’s a pair of boxing gloves that Mohammad Ali Qamar still remembers. Well-padded and comfortable, he had not seen such gear while making waves in the national junior circuit in the mid-nineties. Only after earning a call-up to the national camp did he come close to quality equipment. Jogging memory briefly back to the days when facilities were basic and exposure limited, India’s first Commonwealth Games boxing gold medallist notes that improvements in the support system is the difference between now and the days when he was a youngster.

“But the joy was short-lived,” recalls the 2002 Manchester Games light flyweight champion. “We were heartbroken to know that the gloves, vests, shorts and tracksuits we so desperately wanted to own were to be left behind when leaving the camp. Initially, we thought we could take them home. We had not seen stuff like that and they were out of reach for most boxers. Training and sparring in them was like dream for us. With proper diet, those were the big incentives of going to national camps,” says the boxer, whose life did not change after the success. Ali continues to live in the impoverished Kolkata neighbourhood he comes from.

After his career was cut short by injuries, the boxer has remained a part of the Indian boxing system. He is one of the coaches of the national women’s team and has been a national selector in the past. “Things have become a lot better. Boxers don’t have to lose sleep over equipment. They get advanced training facilities and exposure. Some of them have sponsors, who supply the gear. Those in the national camps also get pocket money. With a good diet, they get food supplements, which was unheard of in our days.”

The Arjuna award winner, who reached the quarterfinals of the 1999 World Championship held in the US, was like many more those days who strove because they wanted to do well. With no money on offer, they worked hard for a berth in the Indian team or a medal in the national championships, for they often fetched government jobs on sports quota. For some, that used to become the incentive after a point, rather than excellence in their chosen field.

“That’s the biggest difference. Indian athletes taking part in Olympic sports can think of a decent career and living if they reach a certain level. The government used to announce cash awards for medal winners in international events earlier also. These days, the amount has gone up. Our athletes have won medals. So there are role models as well. In several ways, there are more incentives for our youngsters to take up sports these days,” feels the Eastern Railway employee.Working with the current crop and seeing them benefit from the modern amenities, does it sometimes cause a ‘what could have been’ feeling? “None at all. I don’t blame anyone. That’s how it was in our days. Times have changed. Simple!”