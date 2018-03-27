HYDERABAD: One more tournament and once again the burden of expectations on the same duo — PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. The Commonwealth Games is set to kick off in Gold Coast from April 4, and the Pullela Gopichand Academy trainees will be at the forefront of India’s badminton campaign.

A lot has changed since the last edition in Glasgow, when both were far from the accomplished players they have become. Sindhu had grabbed a bronze in singles while Srikanth was ousted in the quarters. Fast forward four years and they are one of the favourites to clinch gold, considering the Chinese and Japanese do not partake in the quadrennial extravaganza.

Speaking to Express on Monday, Sindhu emphasised that though many top shuttlers will not be present, the competition would still be tough.“It will be tough since there are many good players out there like Kirsty Gilmour (silver in Glasgow), Saina (Nehwal), and Michelle Li (gold in Glasgow), and quite a few good junior players from Malaysia. These players have been doing well, so you never know,” Sindhu said.

The players have not had much practice post the All England Championship. Both seemed committed to utilising the time they had at hand before they leave for Gold Coast.

“We have less than a week before we leave. And there has not been much training after All England. So, we are trying to do the best we can. Not much thought has gone into improving any specific side of the game since we do not have the time. It is more about just improving our all-round game now,” Srikanth said after playing an exhibition match against Sindhu.

After her All England semis loss to Akane Yamaguchi, the lanky Indian said that she intends to “mix up her strokes” a lot more. “It was not my day, but I do not overthink since it was a good tournament for me. She (Yamaguchi) played well.

“At the end of the day, I thought I could have definitely improved upon a lot of things. I would like to mix my strokes more and also learn a few new ones. It is never like you are perfect in every stroke you play,” Sindhu said when asked what she has learnt from her Birmingham experience.

Veteran coach Vimal Kumar too had told Express that Sindhu needs to add more strokes to her game to vary the pace of her game in order to be more effective and Sindhu seemed to have realised the same.

